Phillips 66 (PSX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Phillips 66 to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PSX opened at $131.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $144.00 price target on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

