Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

CLSD has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.32 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $98.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.35.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 172.2% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 54,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 34,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at $368,000. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

