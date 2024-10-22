Flushing Financial (FFIC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $117.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Flushing Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FFIC opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $427.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29. Flushing Financial has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FFIC. Raymond James lifted their price target on Flushing Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Flushing Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Flushing Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other Flushing Financial news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $60,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,880.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

