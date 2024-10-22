Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zebra Technologies to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $372.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $353.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.18. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $380.05.

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. Truist Financial upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $345.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.73.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

