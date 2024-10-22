Pharming Group (PHAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Pharming Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $74.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pharming Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pharming Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Pharming Group stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Pharming Group has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.69 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pharming Group

About Pharming Group

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

See Also

