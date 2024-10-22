Amphenol (APH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Amphenol to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Amphenol has set its Q3 guidance at $0.43-0.45 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at 0.430-0.450 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Amphenol to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:APH opened at $66.87 on Tuesday. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.39.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on APH shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

