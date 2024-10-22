United Parcel Service (UPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect United Parcel Service to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect United Parcel Service to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:UPS opened at $131.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.33. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.36%.

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday. Baird R W raised United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.24.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

