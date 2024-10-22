The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Receives $72.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Bank of America upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,987,070.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 37,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $2,530,217.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,954,176.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 356,792 shares of company stock worth $24,728,364. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 65.0% in the first quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $69.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $54.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.87.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

