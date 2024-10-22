The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Receives $72.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.
Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Bank of America upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on KO
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 65.0% in the first quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
KO stock opened at $69.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $54.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.87.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.