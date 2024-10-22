Brokerages Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Target Price at $16.29

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.29.

DEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

NYSE:DEI opened at $18.66 on Friday. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $19.27. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $245.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently -245.16%.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,363,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,817,000 after purchasing an additional 751,419 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,037,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,043,000 after buying an additional 525,831 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth approximately $3,825,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,187,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,716,000 after acquiring an additional 229,301 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,573,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.