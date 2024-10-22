Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives $126.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

CHH has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $138.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $1,206,709.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,709,646.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 7,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total transaction of $1,019,827.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,623.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $1,206,709.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,666 shares in the company, valued at $48,709,646.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,429 shares of company stock worth $4,866,493. Corporate insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 144.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 7.4% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $136.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $136.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.71 and its 200-day moving average is $122.66.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.02). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 3,953.67% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $435.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

