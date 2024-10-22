Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives $157.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.17.

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Argus lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock opened at $165.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.01. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $113.94 and a 52-week high of $165.65.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

