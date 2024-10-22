Head to Head Review: Green Globe International (OTCMKTS:GGII) vs. 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII)

Green Globe International (OTCMKTS:GGII – Get Free Report) and 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Green Globe International and 22nd Century Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Globe International N/A N/A N/A 22nd Century Group -275.12% -380.39% -127.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Green Globe International and 22nd Century Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Globe International N/A N/A N/A -9.75 0.00 22nd Century Group $31.26 million 0.03 -$140.77 million ($102.62) 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Green Globe International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 22nd Century Group. 22nd Century Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Globe International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

18.1% of 22nd Century Group shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Green Globe International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of 22nd Century Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Green Globe International and 22nd Century Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Globe International 0 0 0 0 N/A 22nd Century Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Green Globe International beats 22nd Century Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Globe International

Green Globe International, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells fast-moving consumer goods. The company offers herbs and hemp smokable rolling papers. It also develops and manufactures CBD, nutritional supplements, and beauty care products. The company owns intellectual property and consumer goods in the retail, advertising, cannabis, and hemp industries. Green Globe International, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc., a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mocksville, North Carolina.

