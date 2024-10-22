Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) Trading 10.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.11. 2,026,651 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4,332% from the average session volume of 45,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Recruiter.com Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02.

Get Recruiter.com Group alerts:

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Recruiter.com Group had a negative return on equity of 237.02% and a negative net margin of 579.55%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.