Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) Shares Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 63 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Vossloh Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30.

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG provides rail infrastructure products and services in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for heavy-haul and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport applications.

