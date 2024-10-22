Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) Shares Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 63 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.
Vossloh Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30.
About Vossloh
Vossloh AG provides rail infrastructure products and services in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for heavy-haul and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vossloh
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.