MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Shares Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.02. 2,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 6,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

MOGU Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22.

About MOGU

(Get Free Report)

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants, as well as personal care, food, and medical beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MOGU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOGU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.