MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Shares Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.02. 2,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 6,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.
MOGU Trading Down 2.5 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22.
About MOGU
MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants, as well as personal care, food, and medical beauty products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MOGU
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for MOGU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOGU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.