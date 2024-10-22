Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Trading 6.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF – Get Free Report) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.26. 431,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 898% from the average session volume of 43,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Osisko Development Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10.

Osisko Development Company Profile

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. Its flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

