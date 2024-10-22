Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Trading Down 2% – Should You Sell?

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$12.92 and last traded at C$12.92. Approximately 9,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 33,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.18.

Several research analysts recently commented on HOM.U shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.22. The stock has a market cap of C$431.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.56%.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

