Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Shares Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.28 and last traded at $18.28. 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

Ambu A/S Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Get Ambu A/S alerts:

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.56 million for the quarter. Ambu A/S had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 8.09%.

About Ambu A/S

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. The company offers anaesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics products. The company also offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes, rhinolaryngoscopes, duodenoscopes, cystoscopes, and display units; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambu A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambu A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.