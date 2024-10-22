Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) PT Raised to $242.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $232.00 to $242.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.93.

MMC stock opened at $222.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $232.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.37%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,170,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,560.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,170,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,560.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,925.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,566 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,137 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

