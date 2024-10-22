SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on S. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

NYSE S opened at $26.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 0.67. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $1,539,859.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,299,274.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $343,283.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,834 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,692.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $1,539,859.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,299,274.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 489,850 shares of company stock worth $11,034,964 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter worth about $36,237,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,407 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in SentinelOne by 24.2% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,854,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,282,000 after buying an additional 1,337,145 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the second quarter worth about $20,082,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,122,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,724,000 after purchasing an additional 838,818 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

