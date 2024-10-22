Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Earns “Hold” Rating from Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

ZUO has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Get Zuora alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZUO

Zuora Stock Performance

ZUO opened at $9.92 on Friday. Zuora has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. Zuora had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 51,879 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $432,670.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 356,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,337.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 20,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $173,246.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,755.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 51,879 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $432,670.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 356,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,337.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,081 shares of company stock worth $1,857,391. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zuora by 4.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 25.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Zuora by 6.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Zuora by 18.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zuora by 12.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.