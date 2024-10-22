HEICO (NYSE:HEI) PT Raised to $265.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on HEICO from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $235.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on HEICO from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on HEICO from $243.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HEICO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.70.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $261.10 on Friday. HEICO has a 1-year low of $155.42 and a 1-year high of $269.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.13. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 82.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $992.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.34 million. HEICO had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.51%. HEICO’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HEICO will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $66,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.09, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,891 shares in the company, valued at $27,707,126.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $66,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,650 shares of company stock worth $691,718 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3.5% during the second quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 3,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 2.2% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in HEICO by 12.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

