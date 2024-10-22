Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FLS. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Flowserve Price Performance

FLS stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.70. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $35.31 and a 12 month high of $55.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Flowserve by 185.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Flowserve by 7.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Flowserve by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 164,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Flowserve by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Articles

