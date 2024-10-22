Insider Buying: Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) Insider Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Fenby bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.54) per share, with a total value of £409,500 ($531,680.08).

Midwich Group Trading Down 17.2 %

Shares of LON MIDW opened at GBX 265 ($3.44) on Tuesday. Midwich Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 260 ($3.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 451 ($5.86). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 322.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 363.92. The firm has a market cap of £271.12 million, a PE ratio of 1,204.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.77.

Midwich Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Midwich Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,727.27%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.05) target price on shares of Midwich Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Midwich Group Company Profile

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes audio visual (AV) solutions to trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company distributes various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical and professional video products, audio and digital signage products, and broadcast products, as well as lighting and unified communications products.

