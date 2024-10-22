Wedbush Has Bullish Estimate for TSM FY2024 Earnings

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) – Wedbush boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report released on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $6.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.32. The consensus estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $6.63 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.50 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSM opened at $201.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.86. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $84.95 and a twelve month high of $212.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $119,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 58.0% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $3,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.