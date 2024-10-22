DA Davidson Lowers Earnings Estimates for Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Triumph Financial in a research report issued on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Triumph Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Triumph Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS.
Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.29 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 2.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.
Triumph Financial Stock Performance
Shares of TFIN opened at $88.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.01 and a 200-day moving average of $79.14. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 112.91 and a beta of 1.20. Triumph Financial has a one year low of $57.80 and a one year high of $95.46.
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 6,128 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $498,880.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,814.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Financial
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 200.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Triumph Financial Company Profile
Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.
