Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for AVB Earnings

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.69. The consensus estimate for AvalonBay Communities’ current full-year earnings is $11.01 per share.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $726.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AVB. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.88.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $224.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $160.45 and a 1 year high of $236.26.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,026.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,026.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at $13,780,506.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 487.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 359,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,372,000 after acquiring an additional 298,322 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,980,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,534,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4,563.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 212,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,488,000 after purchasing an additional 208,240 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,256,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,755,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

