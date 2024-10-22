Q3 EPS Estimates for Markel Group Raised by Zacks Research

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Markel Group in a report released on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $23.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $20.78. The consensus estimate for Markel Group’s current full-year earnings is $89.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Markel Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $22.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $23.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $26.64 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $27.31 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $24.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MKL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,643.50.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.5 %

MKL opened at $1,599.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Markel Group has a 52 week low of $1,295.65 and a 52 week high of $1,670.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,565.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1,562.89.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.76 by $5.19. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markel Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Markel Group by 36.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 90.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Markel Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Markel Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

