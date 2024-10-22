Q3 EPS Estimates for Legend Biotech Boosted by HC Wainwright

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a report released on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.44). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Legend Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.51) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

LEGN opened at $43.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $70.13.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.49. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 154.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 164,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 9.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Legend Biotech by 8.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,980,000 after acquiring an additional 92,611 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

