Q3 Earnings Forecast for CMS Energy Issued By Zacks Research

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CMS Energy in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMS. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.85.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $71.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $71.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 431.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 594.5% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.