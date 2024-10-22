What is Clarus Securities’ Estimate for TSE:DCM Q3 Earnings?

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2024

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCMFree Report) – Research analysts at Clarus Securities issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DATA Communications Management in a report released on Wednesday, October 16th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DATA Communications Management’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share.

DATA Communications Management Stock Performance

DCM stock opened at C$2.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 596.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.49. DATA Communications Management has a one year low of C$2.38 and a one year high of C$3.85. The firm has a market cap of C$157.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 3.42.

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.05. DATA Communications Management had a negative return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of C$125.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$134.85 million.

DATA Communications Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers DCMFlex for workflow management; digital asset management software; PRSNL, an end-to-end solution for creating personalized videos; OptiChanl helps you automate complex location-based brick and mortar advertising, including retail marketing and visual merchandising; MKTGFLO supports end-to-end creation, planning and execution of multichannel marketing; digital signage; and print and communication management.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM)

Receive News & Ratings for DATA Communications Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATA Communications Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.