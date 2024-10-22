What is Clarus Securities’ Estimate for TSE:DCM Q3 Earnings?

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Clarus Securities issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DATA Communications Management in a report released on Wednesday, October 16th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DATA Communications Management’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share.
DATA Communications Management Stock Performance
DCM stock opened at C$2.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 596.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.49. DATA Communications Management has a one year low of C$2.38 and a one year high of C$3.85. The firm has a market cap of C$157.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 3.42.
DATA Communications Management Company Profile
DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers DCMFlex for workflow management; digital asset management software; PRSNL, an end-to-end solution for creating personalized videos; OptiChanl helps you automate complex location-based brick and mortar advertising, including retail marketing and visual merchandising; MKTGFLO supports end-to-end creation, planning and execution of multichannel marketing; digital signage; and print and communication management.
