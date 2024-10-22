Q3 EPS Estimates for Immunocore Cut by Capital One Financial

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Immunocore in a report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for Immunocore’s current full-year earnings is ($1.67) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Immunocore’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

IMCR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Immunocore from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim cut Immunocore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Immunocore from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.82.

Immunocore Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $33.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.68. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $29.72 and a 52 week high of $76.98.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.58 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 19.16% and a negative return on equity of 14.68%. Immunocore’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Immunocore by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunocore during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Immunocore by 35.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Immunocore in the second quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

