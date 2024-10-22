Q3 Earnings Forecast for Datadog Issued By Wedbush

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Datadog in a report released on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Datadog’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Datadog’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.92 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, July 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $125.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.16, a P/E/G ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.44. Datadog has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $138.61.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,431,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,485,000 after buying an additional 171,693 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Datadog by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,944,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,620,000 after purchasing an additional 331,808 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 5.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,486,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,487,000 after buying an additional 138,700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Datadog by 19.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,068,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,518,000 after buying an additional 172,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $116,054,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $294,387.12. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 74,421 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,985.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $290,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 183,512 shares in the company, valued at $22,939,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $294,387.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 74,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,985.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 529,928 shares of company stock worth $63,079,091 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.