What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for OKUR Q3 Earnings?

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of OnKure Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns expects that the company will earn ($1.03) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for OnKure Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.74) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OnKure Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.87) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.70) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OKUR. Lifesci Capital raised OnKure Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of OnKure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

OnKure Therapeutics Stock Performance

OKUR opened at $18.55 on Monday. OnKure Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $82.90.

OnKure Therapeutics Company Profile

