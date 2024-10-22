Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:RCI Q3 Earnings

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCIFree Report) – Cormark issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Rogers Communications in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Rogers Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.11 billion.

