Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:RCI Q3 Earnings

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – Cormark issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Rogers Communications in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Rogers Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.
Rogers Communications Stock Performance
Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.11 billion.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers Communications
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.