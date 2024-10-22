What is Cormark’s Estimate for RCI Q3 Earnings?

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a report issued on Thursday, October 17th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RCI. TD Securities raised their target price on Rogers Communications from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $39.10 on Monday. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average is $38.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 26.2% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 152,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 100,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Rogers Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,282 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

