Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:FCR Q3 Earnings

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Capital Realty in a research note issued on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Capital Realty’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of First Capital Realty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

First Capital Realty has a fifty-two week low of C$18.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.86.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$183.97 million during the quarter.

First Capital Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

