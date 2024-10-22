B. Riley Forecasts Lithium Americas’ Q3 Earnings (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Free Report) – B. Riley dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a report released on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley analyst M. Key now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LAC. National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. National Bankshares upgraded Lithium Americas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$5.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.08.

Shares of TSE:LAC opened at C$4.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$904.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.58. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of C$2.87 and a 1 year high of C$10.75. The company has a current ratio of 20.15, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.66.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04).

In other Lithium Americas news, Senior Officer Oleksandr Shulga sold 24,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.40, for a total transaction of C$84,530.80. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

