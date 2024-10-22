Landstar System (LSTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Landstar System has set its Q3 2024 guidance at 1.350-1.550 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $1.35-1.55 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Landstar System to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Landstar System Stock Down 2.1 %

Landstar System stock opened at $183.73 on Tuesday. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $201.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.15%.

LSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.25.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

