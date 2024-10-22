Ryder System (R) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Ryder System to post earnings of $3.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ryder System to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

R stock opened at $146.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.28. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $91.31 and a 52-week high of $154.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.19%.

In other news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,773,543.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,656,570.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on R shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

