First American Financial (FAF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First American Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First American Financial Price Performance

First American Financial stock opened at $64.45 on Tuesday. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $67.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.29.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.35%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

