Teck Resources (TCK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teck Resources (TSE:TCKGet Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.62 per share for the quarter.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCKGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.98 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TCK shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Paradigm Capital upgraded Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

