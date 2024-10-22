Novartis (NVS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE NVS opened at $115.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The firm has a market cap of $236.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.70.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

