HSBC (HSBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Persons that wish to listen to the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.54 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, analysts expect HSBC to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $165.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46. HSBC has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $46.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.14%.

Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

(Get Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

