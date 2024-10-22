Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.50. The company traded as high as C$7.22 and last traded at C$7.20, with a volume of 175943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.60.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EDR. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

