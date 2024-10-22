WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Trading Down 3.6% After Analyst Downgrade

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.6% on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $35.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. WaFd traded as low as $34.82 and last traded at $34.87. Approximately 46,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 443,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.17.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WAFD. StockNews.com lowered shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on WaFd from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised their price objective on WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
WaFd Trading Down 6.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.37.
WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. WaFd had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $389.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that WaFd, Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.94%.
WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.
