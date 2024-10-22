Analysts Set Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) PT at $16.00

Shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Aegis upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Serve Robotics in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Serve Robotics during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Serve Robotics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000.

SERV opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80. Serve Robotics has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $24.09.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter. Serve Robotics had a negative return on equity of 728.80% and a negative net margin of 2,155.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Serve Robotics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Featured Stories

