Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Receives $14.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBPB. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Potbelly from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Potbelly Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $8.46 on Friday. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $252.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Potbelly had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Potbelly will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Potbelly

In other news, major shareholder Nierenberg Investment Manageme purchased 45,772 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $296,602.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,546,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,019,447.28. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Potbelly

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Potbelly by 9,350.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Potbelly by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

