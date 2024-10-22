Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives $3.96 Consensus PT from Analysts

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.96.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.40 to $5.15 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.25 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Leslie's alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Leslie’s

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

Leslie’s Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 1,089.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 32,510.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $8.21.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $569.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.