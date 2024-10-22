Le@p Technology (OTCMKTS:LPTC) versus Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) Head to Head Contrast

Le@p Technology (OTCMKTS:LPTC – Get Free Report) and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Le@p Technology and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Le@p Technology N/A N/A N/A Angel Oak Mortgage REIT 49.69% -6.67% -0.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Le@p Technology and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Le@p Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Angel Oak Mortgage REIT 0 3 2 0 2.40

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.56%.

80.2% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Le@p Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Le@p Technology and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Le@p Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Angel Oak Mortgage REIT $69.25 million 3.50 $33.71 million $1.84 5.27

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Le@p Technology.

Summary

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT beats Le@p Technology on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Le@p Technology

Le@P Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company plans to pursue acquisition, joint venture, and investment opportunities primarily in the areas of health care technology, and products and services, as well as life sciences. Previously, it was involved in leasing a real property. Le@P Technology, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

